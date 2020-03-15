

Organisers of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon have revealed the elite fields for the World Athletics Gold Label road races on 19 January.

The city’s marathon has now joined the half marathon as a Gold Label event, making Houston the only city in the world to host Gold Label marathon and half marathon races on the same day.

Defending marathon champion Biruktayit Degefa will try to become the first woman to win in Houston four times. Bahrain’s Hassan El Abbassi, the Asian record-holder for the men’s marathon, is the fastest in the men’s field.

Three former winners of the half marathon will be back in Houston to contest the 13.1-mile race: defending men’s champion Shura Kitata and 2018 winners Ruti Aga and Jake Robertson. Ethiopian record-holder Jemal Yimer and Kenya’s Caroline Kipkirui, the eighth-fastest woman of all time, have the quickest PBs of the half marathon fields.

Organisers for World Athletics

Elite fields

Men’s half marathon

Jemal Yimer Mekonnen (ETH) 58:33

Bernard Kipkorir Ngeno (KEN) 59:07

Andamlak Belihu Berta (ETH) 59:10

Tola Shura Kitata (ETH) 59:16

Abel Kipchumba (KEN) 59:29

Shadrack Kimining Korir (KEN) 59:32

Philemon Kiplimo (KEN) 59:57

Jake Robertson (NZL) 59:58

Gabriel Gerald Geay (TAN) 1:00:26

Sam Chelanga (USA) 1:00:37

Diego Estrada (USA) 1:00:51

Bethwel Yegon (KEN) 1:00:57

Shadrack Biwott (USA) 1:01:25

Jared Ward (USA) 1:01:42

Matt Llano (USA) 1:01:47

James Ngandu (KEN) 1:01:51

Men’s marathon

Hassan El Abbassi (BRN) 2:04:43

Woldaregay Kelkile Gezahegn (ETH) 2:05:56

John Langat (KEN) 2:07:11

Benson Seurei (BRN) 2:07:37

Amanuel Mesel (ETH) 2:08:17

Abdi Ibrahim Abdo (BRN) 2:08:32

Mark Lokwanamoi (KEN) 2:08:39

Paul Maina (KEN) 2:08:49

Dominic Ondoro (KEN) 2:08:51

Bonsa Dida (ETH) 2:09:04

Tsegay Tuemay (ERI) 2:09:07

Tariku Bekele (ETH) 2:09:30

Belay Tilahun Bezabeh (ETH) debut

Women’s half marathon

Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui (KEN) 1:05:07

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (ISR) 1:06:09

Gelete Burka (ETH) 1:06:11

Dorcas Jepchirchir Tuitoek (KEN) 1:06:33

Ruti Aga (ETH) 1:06:39

Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech (KEN) 1:07:12

Molly Huddle (USA) 1:07:25

Monicah Ngige Wanjuhi (KEN) 1:07:29

Dorcas Kimeli (KEN) 1:07:44

Jordan Hasay (USA) 1:07:55

Caroline Rotich (KEN) 1:08:52

Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) 1:08:58

Aliphine Tuliamuk (USA) 1:09:16

Sara Hall (USA) 1:09:27

Women’s marathon

Biruktayit Degefa Eshetu (ETH) 2:22:40

Askale Merachi (ETH) 2:24:13

Shuko Wote Genemo (ETH) 2:24:28

Muluhabt Tsega (ETH) 2:25:48

Belaynesh Fikadu (ETH) 2:26:41

Meseret Belete (ETH) 2:26:56

Milliam Ebongon (KEN) 2:27:16

Bekelech Gudeta (ETH) 2:27:40

Sechale Dalasa (ETH) 2:28:46