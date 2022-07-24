

World 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway will take on Pascal Martinot-Lagarde at the Gyulai Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on 19 August.

Holloway capped a phenomenal international breakout campaign late last season with his surprise victory in Doha where he beat Martinot-Lagarde into third. Both are expected to face-off at the Herculis Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco next Friday (14) before moving on to Hungary.

Holloway won at this meeting last year clocking 13.16 in what was his professional debut.

Organisers have pieced together a strong field which includes African champion and continental record holder Antonio Alkana of South Africa and Hungary's Balazs Baji, the bronze medallist at the 2017 World Championships, who is on the comeback from injury.

The men's 200m is also taking shape, with Kenny Bednarek of the US, who exploded onto the scene last year with a 19.82 clocking and Elijah Hall, the US indoor record holder at 20.02, taking the line. Akani Simbine, the African 100m champion with a 19.95 half lap best, is also among the starters.

Elsewhere, reigning European champion Wojciech Nowicki of Poland has joined previously announced Pawel Fajdek, a four-time world champion in the event, and Hungary's Bence Halász in the men's hammer throw.

Joanna Fiodorow of Poland, the silver medallist at last year's World Championships, and Alexandra Tavernier of France, the 2018 European silver medallist, lead the field in the women's hammer.

