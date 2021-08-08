Warner, Kaul and Schäfer confirmed for Götzis



Damian Warner will look to make history at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis by becoming the first six-time winner at the World Athletics Challenge – Combined Events meeting on 29-30 May.

But the Canadian decathlete, who set a national record of 8795 in the Austrian town in 2018, won’t have it all his own way in Götzis as he’ll be up against world champion Niklas Kaul of Germany.

Warner first won in Götzis in 2013, then he went on to win four times in a row between 2016 and 2019. Since his first Hypo Meeting victory, he has earned a collection of major championship medals, including world silver in 2015 and bronze in 2013 and 2019, world indoor silver in 2018, and Olympic bronze in 2016.

Kaul is set to make his third Hypo Meeting appearance, following a sixth-place finish in 2018 and a fourth-place finish in 2019. His last decathlon was at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 where the then 21-year-old struck gold with a lifetime best of 8691.

World silver medallist Maicel Uibo of Estonia is also set to compete in Götzis, meaning all of the podium finishers from Doha will be reunited later this month.

Rising Swiss star Simon Ehammer and compatriot Finley Gaio are also on the entry list.

Germany’s Carolin Schäfer will return to Götzis for what will be her eighth appearance at the Hypo Meeting.

Following runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2017, and a third-place finish in 2016, the 2017 world silver medallist will be keen to achieve her first Götzis victory.

Latvia’s Laura Ikauniece, who set her lifetime best of 6815 when finishing a close third behind Schäfer’s 6836 in Götzis in 2017, is also set to return.

Leading US duo Erica Bougard and Kendell Williams are also on the entry list, as are Hungary’s Xenia Kriszan and Switzerland’s Geraldine Ruckstuhl and Annik Kalin.

Last year’s Hypo Meeting was unable to go ahead because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year organisers hope to be in a position to welcome 500 spectators to the Mösle Stadium.

Leading entrants

Heptathlon

Carolin Schäfer (GER) 6836

Laura Ikauniece (LAT) 6815

Erica Bougard (USA) 6725

Xenia Krizsan (HUN) 6619

Kendell Williams (USA) 6610

Geraldine Ruckstuhl (SUI) 6391

Annik Kalin (SUI) 6170

Decathlon

Damian Warner (CAN) 8795

Niklas Kaul (GER) 8691

Maicel Uibo (EST) 8604

Simon Ehammer (SUI) 8231

Finley Gaio (SUI) 7668