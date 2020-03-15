

ASICS, in cooperation with eobuwie, launched a training programme in five Polish cities last weekend to help runners prepare for the mass race at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020.

The mass race, which provides recreational runners the unique opportunity to line up alongside some of the world's best runners at the 29 March event, is on track to attract 25,000 entrants which will make it the biggest mass participation race ever to take place in Poland.

More than 350 runners kicked off their training for the event on Sunday (12) at sessions which took place in Gdynia, Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw and Poznan. A partnership between ASICS, eobuwie and the local organising committee, the session was the first of 11 weekly gatherings where participants in each city will receive training tips from professional running coaches. Nearly 170 took part in Gdynia and more than 80 in Warsaw. Organisers expect the numbers to grow considerably as word spreads.

Organisers have set up event pages on Facebook for each of the five cities, listing training session locations and start times: Gdynia, Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw and Poznan.





Participants in the first Gdynia 2020 mass race training session in Poznan (LOC) © Copyright

Runners are also invited to five other events where they can use the ASICS Motion ID, a computerised shoe delivery system that helps them to be fitted with the perfect shoe. Those will take place in Katowice (18 Jan), Warsaw (1 Feb), Wroclaw (15 Feb), Gdansk (29 Feb) and Poznan (14 Mar). Physiotherapists, dieticians and ASICS ambassadors Yared Shegumo, Błażej Brzeziński, Ola Brzezińska, Ola Lisowska, Paulina Kaczyńska, Adam Nowicki and Marcin Chabowski will be on hand to provide guidance and advice.

Additionally, runners are also invited to test the latest ASICS footwear in Krakow (19 Jan), Warsaw (2 Feb), Wroclaw (16 Feb), Gdynia (1 Mar) and Poznan (15 Mar).

For the latest on those events, check the Facebook pages of the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 local organising committee and the Polish website of ASICS, the official partner.

World Athletics