

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and world indoor 60m champion Murielle Ahoure of Ivory Coast are to head-up the women’s 60m field at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow, the fifth stop of the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour, on 15 February.

Now less than a month away, the event will pit 10-time world champion and double Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce – an athlete with the joint fifth-quickest 60m time in history with 6.98 – against Ahoure, the Ivorian who produced a personal best of 6.97, the joint-fourth fastest ever, to win the global title back in 2018.

Regarded by many as one of the great female sprinters in history, Fraser-Pryce returned to the track to win world gold in both the 100m and 4x100m last year in Doha following the birth of son Zyon in 2017. Her aspirations are now turning to Tokyo 2020 and a fourth consecutive Games appearance.

A five-time global sprint medallist and 2016 Olympian, Ahoure’s performance to win gold at the World Indoor championships in Birmingham two years ago will undoubtedly stand her out as the woman to beat indoors this year.

meanwhile, local eyes will fall on Amy Hunt, the 17-year-old who sizzled to a 22.42 world U18 best last year in Mannheim, Germany, before going on to win the European U20 title in the same event weeks later.

Joining the trio on the start-line will be Natalliah Whyte, who anchored Jamaica to world 4x100m gold in Doha, and and Olympic and world relay medallist Christiania Williams (JAM).

