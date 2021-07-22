Duplantis ready to fly at FBK Games in Hengelo



Pole vault world record-holder Mondo Duplantis will star at the FBK Games, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, in Hengelo on Sunday 6 June.

“I think it’s awesome and fun to come to the Netherlands and compete in the 40th edition of the FBK Games in Hengelo,” said the 21-year-old, who last year was named World Male Athlete of the Year.

Duplantis, an age-group star throughout his teens, came of age in 2020 when he set world records of 6.17m and 6.18m during the indoor season. Later that year, he went on to clear 6.15m – the highest outdoor vault in history.

When he competes in Hengelo, he will have his sights set on breaking the meeting record of 5.91m, set by USA’s two-time world champion Sam Kendricks in 2019. Duplantis may also look to produce the first six-metre vault on Dutch soil.

“I am extremely pleased that Duplantis is coming to Hengelo,” says meeting director Ellen van Langen. “There simply isn’t anyone better out there. It’s truly incredible that the best athlete at this moment comes to Hengelo.”

The meeting organisers are doing everything they can to ensure a live audience in the stadium. “But for the moment it’s a matter of wait and see to learn what will be possible come June,” added Van Langen.

