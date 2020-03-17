



Welcome to The New Normal, our blog-style coverage where we'll share stories and updates about how athletes are adjusting to and coping with the spread of COVID-19. We'll be providing updates daily and encourage athletes to get in touch so we can share their stories, too.

Barshim: 'It’s the first time in my sport career to train without a target'

17:55 - 20 March

World high jump champion Mutaz Barshim admits that he's feeling a little directionless at the moment, but also sees the bigger picture.

Mutaz Barshim charging up the crowd at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (Getty Images) © Copyright

Barshim writes:

I have to stay home except for when I train or shop for groceries. For me it’s not that big of a difference, since I always stay at home.

Of course it has affected my training - the plan is not going as it’s supposed to. We can’t access some of the facilities. And we have to cut the training sessions short.

Luckily I am able to work with my coach.

It's a very strange situation; it’s the first time in my sport career to train without a target. I don’t know when my first competition will be, if there will be an Olympics or when the season will start. So it’s difficult to keep motivated with no target to work towards.

But in times like this health is the top priority. I just hope everybody will stay safe and listen to the authorities and comply with the instructions and warnings in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

17:10 - 20 March

Family workouts with the Lavillenies

Watch Renaud Lavillenie's backyard workout - with a little help from his daughter.

|| Jour-5 ||

Toujours pas de barre de musculation ?? Heureusement, je peux faire des squats avec ma femme 🙈😂

Jamais à court d’idées pour travailler pendant le confinement 👊🏼



>> @Nike << pic.twitter.com/xW2eJguoeU — Renaud LAVILLENIE (@airlavillenie) March 19, 2020

Nick Willis: 'I'm more motivated to run and run than ever'

16:15 - 20 March

Said the two-time Olympic 1500m medallist:

Whether the Olympics take place this year or not, I'm more motivated to run and run than ever. It's one of the great escapes from life's stresses, especially in times like these. — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) March 19, 2020

Weightman emphasizes the importance of leading a balanced life

14:30 - 20 March

Although she's a 2:25 marathoner and three-time Olympian, Lisa Weightman has never been a full-time athlete. Yet, at 41 she is working towards what she believes will be her best Olympic appearance, balancing that with what she can do now to best help her community.

Lisa Weightman wins the Sunshine Coast Half Marathon (Getty Images) © Copyright

The Australian distance star writes:

I work for IBM and my focus this week has been on how we work through supporting our people and the people in Australia - businesses and mental health during this time.

I've moved into an IBM task force and we are looking at how our people and technology can be shifted to help now and when we recover. I've never been a full time athlete and hopefully this scare will show athletes the importance of a balanced life as there's always a tipping point.

I'm someone who needs to always have a focus so I am shifting my energy in the direction of how I can support the country through my work.

Since Saturday I've just been going out for 10km runs, some fast some slow, and some a combo as my mind is on topics of future survival as opposed to the Olympics. I personally did everything I could at the time to be ready and will continue to tick along but continuing extreme marathon training isn't the best for the immune system so just a solid level of fitness is the right decision for all - and World Athletics will soon advise everyone that is the best approach right now I'm sure.

I hope we get to hold the Olympics next year as it will be a celebration for humanity. It would be my fourth and based on the shape I was in before all this I hope that it will be my best.

To press on as if we are holding this year is not healthy for athlete well-being.

I have a Dad with a heart condition and Parkinson's so like almost the entire population we are focused on making sure they live through this in time for a cure and vaccine.

Asher-Smith: 'Life is what matters but as Olympians we must stay ready'

13:15 - 20 March

Writing in The Telegraph, world 200m champion champion Dina Asher-Smith says:

I am used to focusing on how to keep improving, how to protect and maintain my career trajectory and performance. But these new and uncertain times underline the fragility of life, how lucky we are to be protected by modern medicine and vaccinations, and how much we all depend on a healthy global community.

With the current cancellation of many sporting fixtures, and the very real prospect of closures of public spaces in the coming weeks, we are at once humbled and reminded that what we do as a profession – or enjoy regularly as spectators – is a luxury. It puts all our lives into perspective.

More.

Mayer's got a challenge for you

12:15 - 20 March

Decathlon world record holder Kevin Mayer is encouraging people to stay healthy and keep a good diet while their in self-isolation or lockdown with a #dietchallenge.

Pole vaulting at home, under lockdown

11:00 - 20 March

Emmanuel Karalis shows us how.

STAY HOME ,STAY SAFE, STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/HWO7Fz1T9z — Emmanuel Karalis (@FlyManoloFly) March 17, 2020

Pringle: 'My motivation has stayed the same'

10:15 - 20 March

The main chore on Myles Pringle's 2020 calendar was not an easy one: to earn a berth on the Tokyo-bound US squad in the 400m. The 22-year-old sprinter writes:

My morale and motivation have stayed the same! Until I am told that the olympics are either being cancelled or postponed I will continue to train the same way I have been with the same motivation.

Training has not been affected too much, I have had to find a new place to train because the facility that I used has been closed but we were told that we could at least use the track to get our workouts in.

Of course some workouts will be tapered just so I am prepared for the chance a meet does arise but other than that I have no thought of not training. Looking ahead, if for some chance everything involving the virus does die down and we are allowed to compete again, they should move the Trials and Olympics back so that everyone has a fair chance at qualifying.