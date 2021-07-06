Eugene’s USATF Grand Prix to kick off 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting series



The USATF Grand Prix, set to take place on 24 April as part of the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field in Eugene, will kick off the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

The USATF Grand Prix will be the first professional competition held at the newly renovated Hayward Field, venue for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

The meeting will stage the following disciplines: women’s 100m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 5000m, triple jump, high jump, shot put; and men’s 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 5000m, long jump, triple jump, hammer and javelin.

It is one of 11 meetings in USATF’s ‘Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field’ series, which incorporates two other US-based Continental Tour Gold meetings: the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt SAC in California, and the Adidas Boost Boston Games.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all meets are pending USATF, local and state health protocols and are subject to change.

After the USATF Grand Prix in Eugene, the Continental Tour Gold series heads to the Japanese capital for the ‘Ready Steady Tokyo’ meeting, the official test competition for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

At present, there are 12 Continental Tour Gold meetings confirmed for 2021, spread across nine countries in four continents:

24 Apr – USATF Grand Prix, Eugene (USA)

9 May – Ready Steady Tokyo, Tokyo (JPN)

9 May – USATF Golden Games, Walnut (USA)

19 May – Golden Spike, Ostrava (CZE)

23 May – Adidas Boost Boston Games, Boston (USA)

6 Jun – FBK Games, Hengelo (NED)

8 Jun – Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku (FIN)

30 Jun – Irena Szewinska Memorial, Bydgoszcz (POL)

6 Jul – Gyulai Memorial, Szekesfehervar (HUN)

5 Sep – Skolimowska Memorial, Silesia (POL)

14 Sep – Hanzekovic Memorial, Zagreb (CRO)

18 Sep – Kip Keino Classic, Nairobi (KEN)