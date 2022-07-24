

Reigning Olympic champions Tianna Bartoletta, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Ryan Crouser will be among the headliners at the Drake Blue Oval Showcase presented by Mediacom, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, in Des Moines, USA, on Saturday (29).

Bartoletta, whose prodigious collection of accolades includes a pair of Olympic 4x100m relay gold medals and three world long jump titles indoors and out, will contest both the long jump and 100m.

Bahamian star Miller-Uibo will headline the 200m field, an event in which she's the 2020 world leader with 21.98. Miller-Uibo has also captured the last three Diamond League titles over the distance, last year's with a 21.74 lifetime best which elevated her to equal-11th on the all-time list.

Crouser, who improved his lifetime best to 22.91m earlier this season, will take on a strong field which includes Nick Ponzio, who is second on this year's world list with 21.72m, and Payton Otterdahl, the 2019 NCAA champion and collegiate record holder at 21.81m.

Others expected to compete include world and Olympic silver medallist Sandi Morris, who has topped 4.81m this year.

Lynna Irby, the Monaco 400m winner earlier this month and world leader at 50.50, will return to action in the 200m. She was victorious over the half lap in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on 19 August.

Dawn Harper-Nelson, the 2008 Olympic champion, who will compete for the first time since September 2018 when she began her maternity leave.

Devon Allen, a 2016 Olympian, will contest the 110m hurdles.

Spectators will not be allowed inside Drake Stadium, setting for the annual Drak Relays. However, the event will be broadcast live on Mediacom MC22 and Runnerspace+.

