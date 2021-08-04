Watch the inaugural American Track League meeting in Fayetteville



The 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour kicks off on Sunday with the American Track League Meeting 1 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA, on the famously fast track at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The two-hour live stream begins at 9pm CET and will be available to fans from most parts of the world. Start lists and results are here.

Fans in the geo-blocked territories - American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, United States - should check local listings for broadcast times in your area.

