How to follow and watch the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Eugene



The 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series kicks off with the USATF Grand Prix at Eugene’s Hayward Field on Saturday (24).

Strong fields have been attracted to what is the first professional competition to be held at the iconic venue – stadium for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – since its recent renovation.

The meeting will stage 20 disciplines – the women’s 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, shot put and hammer, plus the men’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, long jump, triple jump, javelin and hammer.

Launched last year, the aim of the World Athletics Continental Tour is to create a coherent global tour of the best international one-day meetings outside of the Wanda Diamond League, reaching across every continental area. The tour comprises Gold, Silver and Bronze level meetings spanning the world.

Here’s how you can follow the action at the Gold standard series opener.

Where to watch

A two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 23:00 CEST (22:00 BST).

The YouTube stream will be geo-blocked in the following territories: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Curacao, Czechia, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Martinique, Mayotte, Montenegro, Montserrat, New Caledonia, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Reunion, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre & Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, Turks & Caicos Islands, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Wallis & Futuna

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings - some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and Caicos – Flow Sports

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, and Venezuela – DirecTV

Australia – FloTrack

Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia – Arena Sport

Czech Republic – Czech TV

Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden – NENT

Finland – MTV Oy

France (including all French Overseas Territories: French Guyana, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna) – L'Equipe

Germany – sportdeutschland.tv

Hungary – AMC

Ireland – TG4

Israel ­– Sport 5

Italy – Sky

Poland – Polsat

Slovakia – Joj TV

Spain – Teledeportes

Turkey – Saran

USA – NBC





