How to follow and watch the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar

The 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues on Monday and Tuesday (5-6) with the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

A stunning line-up of some of the world's greatest athletes are set to compete at the event, including 400m stars Michael Norman, Wayde van Niekerk and Steven Gardiner, world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and many more.

Follow and watch

Schedule | Entry lists and results | Media information sheets and athlete biographies - day one and day two

A two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel on Tuesday (6) beginning at 17:30 local time, CEST (16:30 BST).

Monday's events will be streamed on m4sport.hu. Some geographic restrictions may apply.

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:

Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Congo - Brazzaville, Congo - Kinshasa, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Czechia, Côte d’Ivoire, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Montenegro, Montserrat, Mozambique, Namibia, New Caledonia, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Réunion, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre & Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, São Tomé & Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, Uganda, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Wallis & Futuna, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings - some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

FloTrack Australia, USA ArenaSport (AS1 in Croatia, AS2 in Bosnia Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, AS1 in Slovenia) Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Flow Sports Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and Caicos CBC (digital platforms)

Canada Czech TV (Live on ceskatelevize.cz/sport Czech Republic Viaplay in all four territories. In addition: V sport extra in Sweden and V sport 1 in Norway Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden CCMore Sport 1 Finland L'Equipe France, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna, French Guyana sportdeutschland.tv Germany MTVA Hungary COSMOTE Sport 6HD Greece SPORT.TV4 Portugal Sky Sport Action Italy Polsat Sport News Poland HUSTE.tv Slovakia DirecTV Sports Channel Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay Teledeporte Spain TG4 (highlight delay, no geoblocking) Ireland SuperSport (GSL1 / SSME / VR3 / VR3A) Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madgascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tago, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. ESPN3 North (delayed, no geoblocking) Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama 5PLUS Israel SporTV (Globo) (no geoblocking) Brazil Swiss Sport TV Switzerland

Social media

- World Athletics: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

- Continental Tour Gold: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

- Istvan Gyulai Memorial: website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube