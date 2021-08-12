How to follow and watch the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar

Bregyo Athletics Center
The 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues on Monday and Tuesday (5-6) with the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.
A stunning line-up of some of the world's greatest athletes are set to compete at the event, including 400m stars Michael Norman, Wayde van Niekerk and Steven Gardiner, world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and many more.
Here’s how you can follow the action in Szekesfehervar.
Follow and watch
Schedule | Entry lists and results | Media information sheets and athlete biographies - day one and day two
A two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel on Tuesday (6) beginning at 17:30 local time, CEST (16:30 BST).
Monday's events will be streamed on m4sport.hu. Some geographic restrictions may apply.
The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:
Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Congo - Brazzaville, Congo - Kinshasa, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Czechia, Côte d’Ivoire, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Montenegro, Montserrat, Mozambique, Namibia, New Caledonia, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Réunion, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre & Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, São Tomé & Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, Uganda, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Wallis & Futuna, Zambia, Zimbabwe
Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings - some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.
|FloTrack
|Australia, USA
|ArenaSport (AS1 in Croatia, AS2 in Bosnia Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, AS1 in Slovenia)
|Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
|Flow Sports
|Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and Caicos
|CBC (digital platforms)
|Canada
|Czech TV (Live on ceskatelevize.cz/sport and delayed as of 00:35 local time on Czech TV)
|Czech Republic
|Viaplay in all four territories. In addition: V sport extra in Sweden and V sport 1 in Norway
|Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
|CCMore Sport 1
|Finland
|L'Equipe
|France, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna, French Guyana
|sportdeutschland.tv
|Germany
|MTVA
|Hungary
|COSMOTE Sport 6HD
|Greece
|SPORT.TV4
|Portugal
|Sky Sport Action
|Italy
|Polsat Sport News
|Poland
|HUSTE.tv
|Slovakia
|DirecTV Sports Channel
|Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay
|Teledeporte
|Spain
|TG4 (highlight delay, no geoblocking)
|Ireland
|SuperSport (GSL1 / SSME / VR3 / VR3A)
|Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madgascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tago, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
|ESPN3 North (delayed, no geoblocking)
|Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
|5PLUS
|Israel
|SporTV (Globo) (no geoblocking)
|Brazil
|Swiss Sport TV
|Switzerland
