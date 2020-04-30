

World Athletics is seeking a Director of Legal and Business Affairs – General Counsel.

World Athletics is developing and transforming at high speed. It engages in new areas to remain relevant.

We are looking for an enthusiastic General Counsel, used to work in fast-paced environments, willing to take up the challenge, join a dynamic and collaborative leadership team and add value to our organisation by facilitating business strategies development.

Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer and managing a team of three individuals, the General Counsel will be responsible for providing practical and effective legal advice across all areas of World Athletics business, ensuring that the association always operates within the law.

Extremely varied areas of responsibility include, but are not limited to: drafting, negotiating and managing a variety of commercial agreements including those relating to rights sales, event production, sponsorship activation, IP, governance, ethic and compliance (among many others).

Deadline for applications: 30 April 2020

Full job description: English | Français