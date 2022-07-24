

When Ajla Del Ponte made a breakthrough with a 100m PB of 11.08 at a low-key meeting in the Swiss town of Bulle back in July, it took many fans by surprise.

She had opened her season in June with a 16.67 clocking over 150m. Although it was one of the fastest times ever recorded, the distance is so rarely staged in international competition that it can be difficult to put performances into context.

Her 100m performances, however, was – and remains – the fastest time by a European sprinter this year and was a significant improvement on her previous best of 11.21.

When she headed to Monaco one month later for the Wanda Diamond League meeting, she proved her performance back home was no fluke. Taking on a field that included 2017 world 100m and 200m silver medallist Marie Josee Ta Lou, 2018 US champion Aleia Hobbs and European silver medallist Gina Luckenkemper, Del Ponte wasn’t intimidated in the slightest and kept her composure throughout as she sped to victory in 11.16, winning by a clear metre.

Five days later at the Continental Tour meeting in Bydgoszcz, Del Ponte won again (11.18). Four days later, this time at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, another victory (11.20).

Del Ponte had announced her arrival on the international sprint scene.

“My goal in Monaco was just to run a good race and finish in the top three,” says the 24-year-old. “It was a really good feeling. I had never experienced a moment like that. After Monaco I couldn’t sleep because I couldn’t process the result. I don’t even remember the first 50 metres of the race.

“Many people sent me many messages and the win in Monaco made me confident ahead of Stockholm. Of course I was aiming to win there too, but it’s a Diamond League race and my rivals were very competitive.







Del Ponte’s 100m winning streak came to an end at the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Silesia, where she finished third, but she followed it with victories at the Swiss Championships and in Bellinzona before ending her season with a fourth-place finish at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rome.

“Winning the Swiss title in Basel was the icing on the cake,” she said. “It was very special to win in Bellinzona in front of my family, my friends and my first coach. Winning at home was completely different. I felt pressure, but competing in front of 1000 spectators gave me a lot of energy.

“Before the meeting I met some kids during a school event to promote the competition. It was a return to the place where everything began. I had the chance to talk to kids about my past experiences and I told them that I never reached a national final during my school years. I wanted them to know that it is not necessary to win every race at youth level.

“I hoped to do better in Rome, but it was another good race,” added Del Ponte, who is taking a one-month break from training before embarking on her preparation for next year’s Olympics. “It was an incredible season and I’m very happy that I was competitive with such great athletes.”

Her only regret of 2020 is that she didn’t have the opportunity to race against Swiss record-holder and world 200m bronze medallist Mujinga Kambundji, who raced sparingly this year.





“It’s a shame I couldn’t compete against my friend and compatriot Mujinga Kambundji, who was injured,” said Del Ponte, who now sits at second place on the Swiss all-time list behind Kambundji. “She had a difficult season. There are ups and downs and this is part of the sport.

“This Swiss rivalry has helped us reach our potential. If we want to be part of the Swiss relay team, we have to be faster than other girls and this made us more motivated. When I saw the Swiss 4x100m relay team compete at the 2014 European Championships in Zurich, it became one of my goals to one day be part of the national relay team.”

A taste of Track Town

Born into a sporty family, Del Ponte was raised in the small Swiss village of Bignasco in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino. Having tried figure skating and volleyball in her younger years, she joined the local athletics club, US Ascona, at the age of 13.

Under the guidance of her first coach, Ivo Pisoni, Del Ponte tried many events before focusing on the sprints. And when she was 18, it started to dawn on her that athletics could be more than just a fun pastime. “I realised then that I had the potential to progress to a good level,” she says.

Del Ponte’s first major international event was the 2014 World U20 Championships in Eugene. She didn’t make it beyond the first-round heats of the 100m but went on to place fifth in the 4x100m final.

The real turning point, however, came in 2015 when she relocated to Lausanne for her university studies and started training with Lauren Meuwly, coach to European 400m hurdles champion Lea Sprunger.

“I love Lausanne and the atmosphere at the University, but moving to another city was a big change for me because I left my family for the first time,” she said. “It was a big sacrifice. It wasn’t easy to be away from my parents, my brother, my grandparents and my friends.”

The move paid off, though, and just one year later she made her Olympic debut as part of Switzerland’s 4x100m team in Rio. Their time of 43.12 was the 12th fastest of all 16 teams in the heats and not enough to advance to the final. It was nevertheless a positive experience for the then 20-year-old.

“The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro were incredible,” she says. “It was surreal just to be part of this event. It’s the dream for every athlete. I cried when I saw the lighting of the Olympic flame during the Opening Ceremony. In 2012 I watched the London Olympic Games on television and four years later I was part of this event as an athlete.”

Her progress continued in 2017 and she made her World Championships debut in London, again as part of Switzerland’s relay team. This time they set a national record in the heats (42.50) and came within 0.01 of that mark in the final to finish fifth.

By now a well-drilled squad, the same quartet – Del Ponte, Sarah Atcho, Kambundji and Salome Kora – broke the national record in 2018 at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne with 42.29 and went on to place fourth at the European Championships in Berlin.





At last year’s World Championships in Doha, the Swiss ‘A’ team improved on their performance from London one year prior, finishing fourth in the 4x100m in a national record of 42.18, finishing just 0.08 behind the mighty USA.

“I have always given my best with the 4x100m relay,” says Del Ponte. “I really enjoy running the relays. I won two gold medals at the World University Games, but unfortunately we always finished just outside the podium at the European and World Championships. The major disappointment was the fourth place in Berlin two years ago, because we could do better, but the other teams ran very fast. I am really proud of all the national records I’ve been a part of in the 4x100m.”

From relay records to national titles

One of the first signs that Del Ponte was on the brink of a breakthrough as an individual performer came during the indoor season when she won the 60m at the Swiss Championships, her first national senior title.

She also finished in the top three in all four of her 60m races on the World Athletics Indoor Tour, which helped reinforce her belief that she belonged on the international stage – not just as a relay runner, but as a sprinter in her own right.





What makes her breakthrough all the more impressive is that she is in the middle of studying for a master’s degree, having already graduated in Italian and history.

“Without university, I wouldn’t have the same motivation to train,” she says. “I’m very lucky because my university lecturers encourage me and follow my athletics results.”

Del Ponte has also benefitted from the support of a strong training group which has enjoyed some great successes in 2020. With Meuwly now working as the head of sprints, hurdles and relays for the Netherlands, the group has expanded to include the likes of Dutch 400m hurdler Femke Bol and 400m sprinter Lieke Klaver, both of whom have made big strides forward in 2020.

As for Del Ponte, though, she feels her 2020 season hasn’t gone to waste and will put her in good stead for 2021.

“Many things have happened since the Olympic Games were postponed,” she said. “This year gave me the chance to see how my body responded to several races in a short period of time. This was a learning experience ahead of next year.

“I am now more confident and I showed it on the track,” she added. “I didn’t want to see this year as a lost season and I really wanted to keep improving and show that, even though there was a pandemic, there were things you could do and you could still make it.

