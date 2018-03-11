

For 12 years Jessica Piasecki was unable to train without injury.

Despite this, in 2019 she managed to become the third fastest British marathon runner ever. Like many athletes, Piasecki has made many sacrifices to get to where she is today. Unfortunately one of these sacrifices has been shrinking three centimetres in height.

Aged 18, Piasecki began to suffer from stress fractures. Her bones were cracking under the strain of her training.

“We didn’t know what it was with my back so I ran on,” explains Piasecki, winner of the U23 title at the 2012 European Cross Country Championships. “By the time we had found out what it was, it had healed. It was such an unheard of thing.”





Jess Piasecki on her way to winning the 2012 European U23 cross-country title (Getty Images) © Copyright

Bone scans revealed Piasecki had osteoporosis, a condition which makes bones weak and brittle. Her bones were in the same condition as an elderly woman’s.

Piasecki’s fragility was underpinned by relative energy deficiency in sport (RED-S), a condition which develops when the body doesn’t have enough energy to perform.

“There’s been a concept called the female athlete triad for about 30 years,” explains Dr Carl Langan-Evans, a postdoctoral researcher focusing on energy availability at Liverpool John Moores University. “This is a pyramid of energy, bone and menstrual cycle status. When you have a reduction in energy availability, it leads to a reduction in bone health and, in turn, reproductive health.

“The underlying thing behind all this is energy availability. Energy availability is the idea that you look at the energy you put into the body and you minus the exercise only components of your energy expenditure.

“Having low energy availability can manifest itself in different types of sports people in different ways,” he added. “For example, a lot of distance runners, marathoners and middle distance runners can be affected by relative energy deficiency – not because they’re not taking in enough energy but because they are doing so much exercise. It is a balance equation between the two.

“If you look at combat sport athletes, they are doing nowhere near as much exercise as a runner but they are dramatically reducing their amount of energy intake. It can happen in different ways.”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Piasecki (@jess_piasecki_runscience) on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:58am PDT



Piasecki did not take in enough energy to deal with the stress of training and therefore her body did not have a natural period until she was 27.

“I never started a menstrual cycle when I was younger,” said Piasecki, who is a lecturer in exercise physiology and a member of a musculoskeletal physiology research group at Nottingham Trent University. “By taking the oral contraceptive pill, I masked that important element of physiology.”

Without a natural period, Piasecki did not develop healthy bones and therefore her body cracked under the strain of training.

Piasecki’s injuries peaked in 2016 when she had stress fractures in seven of her vertebrates in her back, meaning she shrunk by three centimetres. Doctors at the time prescribed daily injections to improve her bone health. However, Piasecki suffered a further stress fracture in her back and a fractured rib when trying to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The injections were so dangerous Piasecki was forced to stop taking them after 18 months. She had still not had a natural period.

“In athletics if you don’t match the volume of training you are doing with the amount of necessary energy that you need then it can cause RED-S,” explains Langan-Evans.

“It is dependent on the level of the individual but it may happen to elite athletes in a couple of days because they have very low internal energy stores. They have very low body fat so you need to supply them with energy because they don’t have any stored energy.

“When you get a female athlete with low body fat, under 13%, they need to fuel for the work required. If you don’t do that, the body will look for it somewhere else.”





The reproductive system is the first area to shut down if the body does not have enough energy.

“The human organism is a very clever machine,” says Langan-Evans. “It’s hardwired to protect the super computer, the brain, at all times. In an athlete with no internal stores it starts slowing and shutting systems down. It’s a little bit like your computer going into sleep mode.

“Since reproductive function is a very energy costing process, it is one of the first bodily functions to be reduced. Athletes with RED-S will begin to lose their period as it requires a lot of energy.

Their metabolic rate will also start to lower so the body does not need to expend as much energy.

Researchers now believe the impact of RED-S is also felt outside of the female athlete triad.

Not only may energy deficiency impact menstrual function and bone health but it could impact cardiovascular health, growth and development and the immune system. It may also lead to psychological issues such as depression and anxiety.

“The first thing that happens in male and female athletes is the body starts going into sleep mode,” says Langan-Evans. “Your resting metabolism (what would happen if you laid in bed all day) starts to slow down.

“In men, testosterone then starts to drop. Sexual drive goes and hair loss can occur. You have to be in a pretty bad state of affairs for this to start happening. You’d basically have to be eating nothing and training full time. This is the sort of stuff that happens if you were stuck on a desert island.

“What is more common for men is their testosterone will go through the floor. This then has a knock on effect on sperm count and they’ll start getting things like erectile dysfunction, their resting metabolic rate will drop, they’ll start getting really irritable.

“For women, it’s the menstrual cycle that’s affected, then you start getting stress fractures as your bone balance is disrupted. There are a couple of nuances between men and women. Women’s reproductive function is much more energy costing than in men. Male reproductive function is not that energy costly.”

Despite the potential long term impact RED-S can have, athletes can recover from it.

Once she regained a natural period, Piasecki was able to go a season without injury for the first time in 12 years.





Jessica Piasecki wins the Florence Marathon (Organisers) © Copyright

She returned to the European Cross Country Championships after six years in 2018 and secured a silver medal with the British team in Tilburg, Netherlands. The following year, she won the Florence Marathon in 2:25:29.

“It is a spectacle I’ll never forget,” Piasecki said of her marathon triumph. “I wanted to run an Olympic qualifying time (2:29:30) but things went better than expected.

“The race unfolded in a way that was advantageous to my competitive nature. It just shows you what you can do if you just switch off and run.

“My eyesight is not great so I couldn’t actually see the time on the clock on the car in front,” she added. “I didn’t know the time I was on until I turned the last corner with 20 metres to the finish.”

Jacob Phillips for World Athletics