Countdown
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2020
Catching up with the best reads in athletics (Christel Saneh) © Copyright
Lifestyle

Weekend reads: the best athletics stories from the past seven days


What better way to start your weekend than with a round-up of some of the best athletics-related stories from the past seven days?

Allyson Felix: Everything is on the table in 2020

Allyson Felix in the mixed 4x400m at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (Getty Images)Allyson Felix in the mixed 4x400m at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (Getty Images) © Copyright


In this interview with NBC Sports, US sprint star Allyson Felix looks back on her return to running in 2019 after an emergency C-section at 32 weeks with severe preeclampsia to give birth to her daughter, Camryn.

She recalls feeling discouraged in her first workout, a 30-minute walk on a treadmill, but five months later she lined up for the 400m at the US Championships.

Now she is looking ahead to Tokyo at what could be her fifth Olympic Games.

Full article (nbcsports.com)

 

Why Faith changed base

Faith Kipyegon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (Getty Images)Faith Kipyegon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (Getty Images) © Copyright

 

Faith Kipyegon is another Olympic gold medallist who returned to action in 2019 after recently giving birth.

The Kenyan 1500m runner, who started training with Patrick Sang's group in 2019, earned the silver medal at the World Championships last year in a Kenyan record of 3:54.22, despite competing with an injury.

Full article (the-star.co.ke)

 

Tokyo 2020 official art posters

One of the posters for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020)One of the posters for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) © Copyright

 

Earlier this week, Tokyo 2020 organisers unveiled the official posters for the Games.

If you haven't seen them already, check them out.

And then see how they compare to the other Olympic posters through the ages: full article (insidethegames.com)

 

Mary Cain on making sure the next generation is in safer hands

US middle-distance runner Mary Cain (Getty Images)US middle-distance runner Mary Cain (Getty Images) © Copyright

 

In this interview with Women's Running, USA's 2014 world U20 3000m champion Mary Cain explains how she is keen to turn her past experiences into a force for good.

"I still want to be an elite athlete but being an advocate for women’s sports and healthy coaching practices is my new dream," she says.

Full article (womensrunning.com)

Cain was also named by womensrunning.com as one of their 2020 Power Women of the Year Honorees.

 

Running and mental health: 'I couldn't see a way past depression until I ran'

Jerry may not be an elite athlete, but she turned to running as a way of helping her recover from depression and severe social anxiety.

Full video (bbc.co.uk)

 

The aerodynamics of running: what can you do to run faster?

When it comes to running improvements, most people focus on increasing mileage or improving nutrition or buying top-of-the-range shoes, but have you considered the effects of aerodynamics on your performance?

Full article (interestingengineering.com)

 

Remember when...Kipketer destroyed the world indoor 800m record

Wilson Kipketer after setting the 800m world indoor record at the 1997 IAAF World Indoor Championships (Getty Images)Wilson Kipketer after setting the 800m world indoor record at the 1997 IAAF World Indoor Championships (Getty Images) © Copyright

 

To mark the start of the indoor season, European Athletics looks back at an iconic moment in the sport's history: Wilson Kipketer's world indoor 800m record.

Full article (european-athletics.org)

 

Cheptegei taking it easy ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo

Joshua Cheptegei after taking the 10,000m title at the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 (Getty Images)Joshua Cheptegei after taking the 10,000m title at the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 (Getty Images) © Copyright

 

In this interview with New Vision, world 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei says he is planning just one competition ahead of the Olympic Games: the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020.

Full article (newvision.co.ug)

 

Kamworor: only Olympic medal not in my cabinet

Two-time defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor on the eve of the IAAF/Mikkeller World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019 (Getty Images)Two-time defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor on the eve of the IAAF/Mikkeller World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019 (Getty Images) © Copyright

 

Geoffrey Kamworor, one of Cheptegei's biggest rivals across all terrains, recently told the Daily Nation that he too is targeting Olympic gold in 2020.

Full article (nation.co.ke)

 

Tianna Bartoletta shares how writing has helped her heal

Tianna Bartoletta during the women's long jump final at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games (Getty)Tianna Bartoletta during the women's long jump final at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games (Getty) © Copyright

 

US sprinter and long jumper Tianna Bartoletta has experienced the highest highs within the sport and the lowest lows away from the track.

In this piece with womensrunning.com, the multiple world and Olympic gold medallist explains how writing about her experiences helped with the healing process.

Full article (womensrunning.com)

 

Virtual run planned to support Australian wildfire relief efforts

Fires in Australia (robdownunder / Flickr)Fires in Australia (robdownunder / Flickr) © Copyright

 

Australian runners are calling on the global running community to step up as the country continues to face devastating wildfires

Full article (runnersworld.com)

