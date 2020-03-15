What better way to start your weekend than with a round-up of some of the best athletics-related stories from the past seven days?
Allyson Felix: Everything is on the table in 2020
In this interview with NBC Sports, US sprint star Allyson Felix looks back on her return to running in 2019 after an emergency C-section at 32 weeks with severe preeclampsia to give birth to her daughter, Camryn.
She recalls feeling discouraged in her first workout, a 30-minute walk on a treadmill, but five months later she lined up for the 400m at the US Championships.
Now she is looking ahead to Tokyo at what could be her fifth Olympic Games.
Full article (nbcsports.com)
Why Faith changed base
Faith Kipyegon is another Olympic gold medallist who returned to action in 2019 after recently giving birth.
The Kenyan 1500m runner, who started training with Patrick Sang's group in 2019, earned the silver medal at the World Championships last year in a Kenyan record of 3:54.22, despite competing with an injury.
Full article (the-star.co.ke)
Tokyo 2020 official art posters
Earlier this week, Tokyo 2020 organisers unveiled the official posters for the Games.
If you haven't seen them already, check them out.
And then see how they compare to the other Olympic posters through the ages: full article (insidethegames.com)
Mary Cain on making sure the next generation is in safer hands
In this interview with Women's Running, USA's 2014 world U20 3000m champion Mary Cain explains how she is keen to turn her past experiences into a force for good.
"I still want to be an elite athlete but being an advocate for women’s sports and healthy coaching practices is my new dream," she says.
Full article (womensrunning.com)
Cain was also named by womensrunning.com as one of their 2020 Power Women of the Year Honorees.
Running and mental health: 'I couldn't see a way past depression until I ran'
Jerry may not be an elite athlete, but she turned to running as a way of helping her recover from depression and severe social anxiety.
Full video (bbc.co.uk)
The aerodynamics of running: what can you do to run faster?
When it comes to running improvements, most people focus on increasing mileage or improving nutrition or buying top-of-the-range shoes, but have you considered the effects of aerodynamics on your performance?
Full article (interestingengineering.com)
Remember when...Kipketer destroyed the world indoor 800m record
To mark the start of the indoor season, European Athletics looks back at an iconic moment in the sport's history: Wilson Kipketer's world indoor 800m record.
Full article (european-athletics.org)
Cheptegei taking it easy ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo
In this interview with New Vision, world 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei says he is planning just one competition ahead of the Olympic Games: the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020.
Full article (newvision.co.ug)
Kamworor: only Olympic medal not in my cabinet
Geoffrey Kamworor, one of Cheptegei's biggest rivals across all terrains, recently told the Daily Nation that he too is targeting Olympic gold in 2020.
Full article (nation.co.ke)
Tianna Bartoletta shares how writing has helped her heal
US sprinter and long jumper Tianna Bartoletta has experienced the highest highs within the sport and the lowest lows away from the track.
In this piece with womensrunning.com, the multiple world and Olympic gold medallist explains how writing about her experiences helped with the healing process.
Full article (womensrunning.com)
Virtual run planned to support Australian wildfire relief efforts
Australian runners are calling on the global running community to step up as the country continues to face devastating wildfires
Full article (runnersworld.com)