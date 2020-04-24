

Yesterday marked World Book Day. One man who has ramped up his reading action in recent months is USA’s world 4x400m relay champion Nathan Strother.

“I’ve been doing a lot of reading,” he says of life in lockdown. With a few videogame marathons thrown into the mix, of course.

Even in normal times, the 2019 World Indoor Tour winner is an avid reader who rarely leaves for practice without a paperback in his pocket. He takes us through some of the most treasured volumes in his library.

The book I’m reading now…

From the Outside by Ray Allen

"Ray Allen is my favorite basketball player ever and I met him in the airport while traveling to a meet last year."

The most inspiring book…

Destiny by T.D. Jakes

This is a book about stepping into your destiny and figuring out the reason you were born into life.

The book I would recommend (to athletes)…

The Champion's Mind: How Great Athletes Think, Train, and Thrive by Jim Afremow

"Mental fortitude in sports is so important and this book gives many examples of other Olympic Gold Medal-winning athletes’ take on their mental health while competing."

The book I would Recommend (to anyone)…

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

"The movie for the book was really good and the book goes more in-depth. It makes it such a compelling story."

The book from childhood I enjoyed the most…

The whole Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling

"I’ve read every book no less than four times each. Growing up I would stay up past my bedtime to read them. I would use a flashlight and pull the covers over my head and fake asleep when I would hear my mom come up the stairs."

Book I would take if I were stranded on a desert island…

The Outsider by Stephen King

"I haven’t gotten the chance to sit and actually read it yet, but the plot description hooked me while I was in the bookstore."

Thomas Byrne for World Athletics