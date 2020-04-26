

The Dutch marathon record-holder Abdi Nageeye has a huge passion for music. From rap to rock and house to blues, Nageeye has an eclectic taste straddling many different styles. Here the Kenyan-based Dutch athlete and training partner to Eliud Kipchoge offers World Athletics his five tunes to play during lockdown.

Song to chill to...

Bruno Mars – The Lazy Song

Normally our lives are so busy but what the lockdown has given us is the chance to spend precious time with the family or our flat-mates. Many of us have never been inside for so long, and although it is a difficult situation we have to accept it, relax and sing. A great song to chill to is The Lazy Song - it has a nice beat and gives you the feeling of ‘hey, I want to stay inside, watch a movie and chill’!

Song to work-out to...

Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk

Many of us are exercising in the home at the moment to videos, on the static bike or treadmill. I love listening to Uptown Funk, it gives me wings and so much energy – it is the perfect workout tune. I used to train with music but now I train in a group of 20 or 30 athletes I no longer do so. I miss music during workouts.

Song to play in the background...

BB King - The Thrill is Gone

A blues classic with very relaxing guitar. Sometimes when I’m doing jobs around the home I don’t want to listen to music too intently, I just want to hear the guitar and the buzz of the saxophone in the background. This music is very relaxing and allows me to be fully focused on what I’m doing at that moment.

Song to cook to...

The Eagles - Hotel California

When you are cooking you don’t want the music to steal too much of your attention but then again sometimes you still require some energy and not be too relaxed! I like Hotel California. It is one of my favourite songs. I love the beat, which allows me to focus nicely on cooking.

Song to smile to...

K’naan - Wavin’ Flag

This song make me feel like I’m re-born. If you are in a bad mood or if I’m feeling sad this song offers hope, it can lift you out of your gloom and make you feel free again. K’naan’s song makes me feel like dancing and to wave a flag outside. In short, it makes me smile.





Steve Landells for World Athletics